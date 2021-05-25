MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 162 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

PRU traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $105.35. The company had a trading volume of 46,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,040. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.