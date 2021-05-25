MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 8,537 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 741.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.90. 20,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

