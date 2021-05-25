MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 43,177 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.94. 10,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,059. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.58 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.