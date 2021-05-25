MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.35. 46,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

