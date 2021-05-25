MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Umpqua makes up approximately 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,221,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 13,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

