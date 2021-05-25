McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.40. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2,624,787 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $638.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.16.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

