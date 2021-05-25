Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after buying an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after buying an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,732,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 630,018 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

