MediShares (MDS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.19 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.80 or 0.00931656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.97 or 0.09744504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

