Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 230,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.