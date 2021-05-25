Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 62,229 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 705,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 163,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

