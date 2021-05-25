Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,100 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $5,380,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.30 and a beta of 3.94.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MVIS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.