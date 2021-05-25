Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $756,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $70.96 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

