Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 106,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on C. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

