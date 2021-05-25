Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

