Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 4,102 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRSN opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

