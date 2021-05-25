Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0261 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 80.7% over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

