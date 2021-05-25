Method Finance (MTHD) Price Down 39.9% Over Last Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $3.67 million and $387,873.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.65 or 0.00939714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.96 or 0.09964891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,484,312 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars.

