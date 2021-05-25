Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MTTWF stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Metro has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.