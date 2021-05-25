Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.61. 14,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,789,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Metromile alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.