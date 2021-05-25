MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $781,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,494.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,319,538 shares of company stock worth $86,785,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

