Michael A. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $501.62. 246,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

