Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. 232,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,110,365. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

