Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

