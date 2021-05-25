Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

