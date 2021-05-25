MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Announces Earnings Results

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MICT stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. MICT has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.45.

In related news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $8,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

