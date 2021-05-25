Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,538 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.60. 5,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,234. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.