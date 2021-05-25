Minereum Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 37% against the dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $36,968.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00935074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.72 or 0.09782633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,275,437 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

