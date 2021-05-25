MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.60. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,627,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,388,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

