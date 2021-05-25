Mirrored Amazon Reaches One Day Volume of $612,894.00 (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $28.54 million and $612,894.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for about $3,230.69 or 0.08180556 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00393881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00201524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.79 or 0.00903437 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Coin Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,833 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

