Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,487 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

NYSE IEX opened at $220.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.