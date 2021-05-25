Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,737 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 513,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.