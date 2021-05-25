Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 15,219 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of VEREIT worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VER opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on VER. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

