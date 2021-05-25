Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,272,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

