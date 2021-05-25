Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 216.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of AngioDynamics worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANGO. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $914.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

