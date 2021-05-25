Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total value of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $24,303,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $336.46 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $339.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.20 and a 200-day moving average of $298.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

