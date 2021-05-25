Mizuho Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $550.08.

ADBE stock opened at $497.83 on Monday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

