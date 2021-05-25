Mizuho Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.