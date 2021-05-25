MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,060 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.32 ($11.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 862.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 778.81. The stock has a market cap of £509.16 million and a P/E ratio of 49.38.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

