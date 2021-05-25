Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $184,825.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00027942 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002394 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,955,257 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

