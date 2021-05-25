Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.