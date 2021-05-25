Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $28.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $8,329,136.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,787 shares of company stock worth $12,459,059. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MEG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,110. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.