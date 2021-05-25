Morgan Stanley Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $9.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRH. Truist raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after buying an additional 3,465,181 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $21,272,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,348,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

