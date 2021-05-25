Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post $13.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.60 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $55.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

