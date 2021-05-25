MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.13 ($123.68).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €70.66 ($83.13) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.82. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.