M&T Bank Corp Has $1.12 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,838,000 after purchasing an additional 473,832 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after buying an additional 568,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,050,000 after buying an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

KAR stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

