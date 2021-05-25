M&T Bank Corp Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

