M&T Bank Corp Has $1.33 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6,558.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,556 shares of company stock worth $9,703,005. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $215.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

