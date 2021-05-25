M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,135 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.11. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

