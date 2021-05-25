M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,338 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 738.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

