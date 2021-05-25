M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,974 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after purchasing an additional 387,785 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,156,560 shares of company stock valued at $385,804,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $89.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.